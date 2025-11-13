Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 9.4% increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Bancroft Fund Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.
About Bancroft Fund
