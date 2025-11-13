Petix & Botte Co Sells 3,344 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Petix & Botte Co cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4%

ABT opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

