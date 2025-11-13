Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Icon by 33.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Icon by 573.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the first quarter valued at about $862,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. Barclays decreased their target price on Icon from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Icon stock opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $125.10 and a 52-week high of $228.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. Icon had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

