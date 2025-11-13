Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,382 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
