Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 2,860 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $372.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $377.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

