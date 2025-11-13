KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 125.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,235 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $63,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.