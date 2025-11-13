Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,694,000 after buying an additional 183,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

