Petix & Botte Co Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $255.71 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $262.23. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.87 and a 200-day moving average of $231.90.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

