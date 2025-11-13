Hudock Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $545.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of -458.70, a P/E/G ratio of 130.83 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.