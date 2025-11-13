Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,205,927,000 after purchasing an additional 301,127 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,330,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $148.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

