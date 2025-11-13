15,034 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

