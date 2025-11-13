Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Intellicheck Mobilisa had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Performance

IDN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 4,248,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,303. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a PE ratio of -162.75 and a beta of 1.38. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

