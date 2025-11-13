Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,286,000 after acquiring an additional 604,120 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after buying an additional 4,598,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,979,000 after acquiring an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 81.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,157,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,241,000 after purchasing an additional 521,752 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.