Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $297.2 million-$297.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.5 million.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 113,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,424. The company has a market cap of $488.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $306.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

SCVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $50,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,981. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.1% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

