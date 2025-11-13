Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

