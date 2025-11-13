Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:GDV opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

