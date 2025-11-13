TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Trading Up 5.7% Following Strong Earnings

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.07. 10,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 106,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. TWFG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.82%. TWFG has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TWFG from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TWFG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWFG

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWFG. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in TWFG by 4.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TWFG by 52.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of TWFG by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TWFG by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TWFG by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

TWFG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 105.86, a current ratio of 105.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.25.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

See Also

