Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 16.2% – Here’s Why

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) was up 16.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 1,434,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 894,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$146.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

