Good Life Advisors LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.