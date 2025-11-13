Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.5340, with a volume of 455186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ardent Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Get Ardent Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ardent Health

Ardent Health Trading Down 32.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardent Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 75.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 703,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardent Health by 44.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 416,348 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ardent Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 828,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Ardent Health by 367.2% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 790,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 621,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardent Health by 1,684.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 724,841 shares in the last quarter.

About Ardent Health

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.