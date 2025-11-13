Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,569,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,171,000 after purchasing an additional 477,188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,992,000 after acquiring an additional 341,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,450,000 after purchasing an additional 241,266 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

