W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 75,044 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,194,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 99,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,421. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

