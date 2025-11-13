14,778 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,222,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,651,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,561 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,318,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,440,000 after acquiring an additional 686,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. 79,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

