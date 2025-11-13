Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Flowers Foods by 103.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 860.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 904.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 4,746.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.9%

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 107.61%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

