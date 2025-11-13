23,553 Shares in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,553 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE BHP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.59. 170,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group ( NYSE:BHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

