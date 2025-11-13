Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 67,689 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 833.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after acquiring an additional 568,565 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,678,000 after acquiring an additional 436,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 282,778 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

