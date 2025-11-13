W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Public Storage $PSA

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 24,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $5,937,000. M&G PLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.1% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.41. The stock had a trading volume of 108,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.13. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $355.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. Public Storage’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

