Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for FDMT Earnings

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.59). The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 174,314.17%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDMT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 103,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,287. The company has a market cap of $500.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.96. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,629,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 417,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 663,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 455,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 161,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $32,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $43,128. This represents a 42.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $92,100 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

