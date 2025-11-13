Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 43,471 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,471 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,259,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,371,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,990,000 after purchasing an additional 542,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 523,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,508,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,586,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $270.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cfra Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

