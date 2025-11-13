Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE GE opened at $310.55 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a market capitalization of $327.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

