HC Wainwright Forecasts Stronger Earnings for enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EUFree Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for enCore Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 118.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

EU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded enCore Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of EU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,199. enCore Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in enCore Energy by 222.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William B. Harris sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $272,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 280,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,803.41. This trade represents a 22.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Stover sold 20,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 468,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,490. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,200. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

