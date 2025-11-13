HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CLDX Earnings

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.34). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CLDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

