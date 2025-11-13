What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for CRSP FY2025 Earnings?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.38). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.17) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.23%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $75.00 target price on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 391,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.89.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $3,456,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,789.91. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,573.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,458. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

