3,146 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,747,000 after buying an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 92.0% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.