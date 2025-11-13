Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Bernadette Connaughton Sells 2,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 42,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,352.96. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bernadette Connaughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $294,720.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

HALO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.22. 188,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The company had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

