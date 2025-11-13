Insider Selling: Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Insider Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Adam sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117, for a total value of £163,800.

Sandy Adam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sandy Adam sold 500,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total value of £575,000.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sandy Adam sold 1,000,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total value of £1,150,000.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sandy Adam sold 127,899 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 119, for a total transaction of £152,199.81.

Springfield Properties Price Performance

LON SPR traded down GBX 0.07 on Thursday, reaching GBX 118.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,578. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. Springfield Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 80 and a 12 month high of GBX 120.12.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties ( LON:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 12.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.