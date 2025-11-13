Insider Selling: Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Insider Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Adam sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117, for a total value of £163,800.
Sandy Adam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Sandy Adam sold 500,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total value of £575,000.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Sandy Adam sold 1,000,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total value of £1,150,000.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Sandy Adam sold 127,899 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 119, for a total transaction of £152,199.81.
Springfield Properties Price Performance
LON SPR traded down GBX 0.07 on Thursday, reaching GBX 118.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,578. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. Springfield Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 80 and a 12 month high of GBX 120.12.
About Springfield Properties
The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Springfield Properties
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.