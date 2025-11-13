Insider Buying: Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Insider Acquires 1,884 Shares of Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cheatle acquired 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £998.52.

Shares of LON TENG remained flat at GBX 57 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.19. The stock has a market cap of £54.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.63. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 41 and a 1 year high of GBX 72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ten Lifestyle Group had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts expect that Ten Lifestyle Group Plc will post 2.6462396 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten’s partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees.

