Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Joseph Konowiecki Sells 4,832 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Konowiecki sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $79,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,081,141 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,015.09. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALHC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 99,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.58 and a beta of 1.17. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

