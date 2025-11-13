Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJH opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

