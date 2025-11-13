United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 10,673 The Trade Desk $TTD

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 400.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

