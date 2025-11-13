Midwest Trust Co Buys New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 63,988 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,135,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $455.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.42 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.