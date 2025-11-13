UMA Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, UMA has traded up 6% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $86.46 million and $7.61 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 126,555,796 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,272,174 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

