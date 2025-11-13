WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 953,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

