Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 83,027 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,066,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $584.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $197.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $1,393,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,954.44. This represents a 38.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,138 shares of company stock valued at $188,888,598. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush raised their target price on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.