Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,163 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.