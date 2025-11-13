KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $34,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average is $146.50. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

