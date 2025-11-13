CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $39,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $499.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $288.63 and a 1 year high of $526.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $451.69.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

