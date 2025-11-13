KBC Group NV Buys 36,570 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after purchasing an additional 425,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 833,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of CMG opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

