Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 2,878.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,100 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Qfin worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qfin in the first quarter worth $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Qfin in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qfin by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qfin by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Qfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qfin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is a boost from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 541.0%. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Qfin Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

