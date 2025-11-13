First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,403 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 1.3%

FSLR stock opened at $267.52 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $281.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. DZ Bank lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,434,249 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

